Tokyo Sexwale has 'agreed in principle' to run for Safa presidency

This development paves the way for a possible showdown between incumbent Danny Jordaan and Sexwale‚ who tried unsuccessfully to become Fifa president last year.

Nonkonyana told TimesLIVE on Saturday morning that he met Sexwale on Friday to inform him that the results of a public poll by the NFCF showed that he was an overwhelming favourite of the people to lead Safa going forward.

“I met him on Friday to brief him about the results of the survey that we conducted and he has agreed in principle to run for the position of Safa presidency‚” Nonkonyana said.

“He said he was humbled by the vote of confidence shown in him by the people but as an envoy of Caf and Fifa he wanted to consult first. I am happy that he has listened and has given us positive feedback and we expect him to make an announcement soon.”

Other NFCF members who ranked highly on the forum’s poll are former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo‚ former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe‚ Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko and Nonkonyane‚ who have all indicated they will support Sexwale on the campaign trail.

“One of the main things that we will be focusing on is the issue of unity across all regions because we are not doing this for ourselves but for the betterment of football in this country‚” said former Safa vice-president Nonkonyana.

On Friday Safa released a strong-worded statement saying that they have instructed their attorneys to send a letter of demand to the NFCF to desist from disseminating false‚ malicious and untrue information about the association and Jordaan‚ but Nonkonyana said he was not concerned.