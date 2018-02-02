Sheriff takes Madibeng municipality vehicles over payment dispute

Vehicles belonging to the Madibeng Local Municipality were attached by the Sheriff on Thursday after the council failed to pay a service provider.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the North West-based municipality.

“The Sheriff of Brits did visit our premises to attach a number of vehicles over money owed to a certain service provider. There was a delay in payment… as we had an internal query with the file. We were able to have the matter sorted‚ engaged the Sheriff and payment was made. So all our vehicles are back on the road‚” said spokesperson for the municipality Tumelo Tshabalala.

But Tshabalala could not provide the amount that was owed by the municipality and the actual name of the service provider who was ultimately paid.

TimesLIVE earlier spoke to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in the province about the financial situation in the Madibeng Local Municipality.

“They have taken the trucks because they are saying that the mun