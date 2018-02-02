More than 200 miners have been brought to the surface at Sibanye Gold's Beatrix mine in the Free State‚ reports said on Friday.

About 950 workers were trapped underground at the mine after a power outage on Wednesday.

Radio 702 reported on Friday that power had apparently been restored at the mine and that 240 miners had so far been rescued. Sibanye Gold spokesperson James Wellsted said workers were being transported to their families.

Livhuwani Mammburu‚ a spokesperson for the National Union of Mineworkers‚ told Jacaranda FM that the miners were coping well.

"Our branch leadership communicated with the workers at about 2:30am and the workers were in good health‚" he said.

Radio 702 said a second ambulance had left the mine about an hour ago. However‚ the mine said it was not aware of any workers in distress.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is scheduled to visit the mine on Friday to receive a briefing from the mine and the department's inspectors.

Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources has condemned Sibanye over the incident.