South Africa

Dlamini 'deliberately' bypassed her special advisor on social grants

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 02 February 2018 - 12:58
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Former social development director general Zane Dangor says his former boss Bathabile Dlamini did not seek his advice on the work streams appointed to deal with social grants.

"When it came to the work streams‚ the minister did not seek my advice‚" Dangor said.

He was giving evidence on Friday at an inquiry into Dlamini's role in the grants crisis. Dangor said Dlamini deliberately did not consult him because she knew he would have a different view to hers.

Dangor told the inquiry that he became Dlamini's special advisor in 2010 when she became minister of social development.

Among his duties was to provide support to Dlamini‚ develop policy and prepare her for important meetings.

He said he was Dlamini's first port of call when there were issues in the department.

