Cop who raped woman in court given 10 years in jail

A police officer accused of raping a detainee inside the toilets of the North West High Court has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Mmabatho Regional Court.

Gobusamang Tlalang, 54, who was stationed at the high court as a court orderly, was arrested on August 29 2012 after the woman reported him.

According to court documents, Tlalang escorted the woman to the toilet more than once because she had an upset stomach.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

On the third occasion, after the woman had entered the toilet and closed the door, Tlalang opened it, forced the woman to bend over and penetrated her from behind.

He instructed her to wipe his semen with a tissue found in the toilet. When they went back to the courtroom, the woman reported her ordeal to the prosecutor.