Cop who raped woman in court given 10 years in jail
A police officer accused of raping a detainee inside the toilets of the North West High Court has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Mmabatho Regional Court.
Gobusamang Tlalang, 54, who was stationed at the high court as a court orderly, was arrested on August 29 2012 after the woman reported him.
According to court documents, Tlalang escorted the woman to the toilet more than once because she had an upset stomach.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT
On the third occasion, after the woman had entered the toilet and closed the door, Tlalang opened it, forced the woman to bend over and penetrated her from behind.
He instructed her to wipe his semen with a tissue found in the toilet. When they went back to the courtroom, the woman reported her ordeal to the prosecutor.
Yesterday, during argument, it was heard that Tlalang had earlier denied penetrating the victim but later admitted to the crime and said he was "possessed by evil spirits".
Tlalang was an NG Kerk elder in Mahikeng.
Magistrate Johan Fourie said Tlalang abused his authority by raping the woman while on duty and in uniform.
The magistrate said Tlalang contradicted himself by firstly saying he did not rape the woman as she had consented to sexual intercourse.
He later said he raped her after evil spirits overcame him.
"He was reckless as a policeman," Fourie said.
Tlalang applied for leave to appeal, which was refused.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Frank Lesenyego said they welcomed the sentence.
"This sentence will serve as deterrent to those who intend to commit this type of crime, which can only be described as barbaric.
"The accused person, as a policeman, is responsible to uphold and respect the rule of law, but instead he abused his powers," he said.