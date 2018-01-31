Zuma meets NPA deadline on why he shouldn't face corruption charges

Less than three hours before deadline, President Jacob Zuma filed representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not be prosecuted on fraud and corruption charges.

The NPA said that the representations came in just after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Zuma had originally been given until November last year to file the representations, but Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams extended this until the end of January 2018 – effectively midnight on Wednesday.