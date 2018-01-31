South Africa

Zuma meets NPA deadline on why he shouldn't face corruption charges

By Genevieve Quintal - 31 January 2018 - 22:02
President Jacob Zuma.
Jacob Zuma - President Jacob Zuma.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Less than three hours before deadline, President Jacob Zuma filed representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not be prosecuted on fraud and corruption charges.

The NPA said that the representations came in just after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Zuma had originally been given until November last year to file the representations, but Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams extended this until the end of January 2018 – effectively midnight on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Corruption is at times exaggerated, says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma acknowledges that there is corruption in Africa but believes its magnitude is often exaggerated.
News
1 day ago

Zuma given until end of week to go

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) has mandated the party's top six officials to tell President Jacob Zuma to resign before the end of the ...
News
15 hours ago

Zuma faces another NPA deadline on corruption charges

President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to submit fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he should not face ...
News
16 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X