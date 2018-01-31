South Africa

Parliament welcomes Maroleng's appointment as SABC COO

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 31 January 2018 - 07:14
SABC insiders say Chris Maroleng is the new chief operating officer at the SABC.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications has welcomed the appointment of Chris Maroleng as the SABC’s new chief operating officer.

“The committee is confident that the SABC board has selected the most suitable candidate for this position and trusts that the board has exhausted all legal processes in the appointment‚” the committee said in a statement.

“Looking at Mr Maroleng’s experience‚ expertise and qualifications‚ the chairperson has full confidence that he will bring stability and lead the previously embattled SABC on the growth trajectory that is urgently required.”

The committee said it hopes Maroleng’s appointment and that of a chief financial officer will strengthen management impetus at the SABC.

Maroleng’s appointment is effective from Thursday.

The SABC said it was pleased with its decision to appoint him as it “followed all legal and governance requirements”.

