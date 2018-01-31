Eleven Limpopo traffic officers bust for alleged corruption

Eleven Limpopo traffic officers have been arrested in a crackdown by the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawk’s Serious Corruption Crime Unit as part of their campaign to stamp out corruption in the traffic law enforcement fraternity.

The officers aged between 32 and 54 were arrested in Mokopane following intensive investigations into allegations of bribery and unethical conduct among traffic officers in the province‚ the RTMC said on Tuesday.

The latest arrests bring the total number of traffic officers arrested in the province to 33 since December.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of corruption.

The RTMC said Investigations were continuing and more arrests could be expected.

“The success of this operation should send a clear message to traffic officers that crime does not pay and they must strictly adhere to the terms and conditions of their employment‚” it said.