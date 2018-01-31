It has been four years since the City of Johannesburg forked out R6 million for 500 desk computers but to date the products are yet to be delivered‚ said mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday.

Instead‚ the computers for the group information communication technology department were allegedly sold by the service provider who had won the tender for the equipment. He is alleged to have also kept others for use in his business‚ Mashaba said.

On Tuesday‚ the Hawks raided the company's offices and seized about 37 computers worth R750‚000 belonging to the city‚ Mashaba said.

"It is alleged that after winning the tender to supply the computers‚ the service provider placed an order with Mustek to do the City’s imaging on the computers. This was a standard procedure. But with this batch it is alleged that when he received it from Mustek‚ the service provider [and] his specialists in the Information Technology filed to remove the City’s imaging. Serial numbers of the seized computers were removed‚" Mashaba said.

"It is alleged that most of the computers were sold to other clients and the 37 that were seized were used by the service provider’s staff members."

It is understood that a City official is embroiled in the scandal.