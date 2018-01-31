ANC in Gauteng cancels its 106th anniversary rally

The visits follow the national leaders “road trip” to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape subsequent to their election at the 58th ANC National Conference in Nasrec in December. The top six visited traditional leaders and gravesites of former ANC leaders in both provinces.

These included visits to King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ Nelson Mandela’s family in Qunu‚ King Zwelonke Sigcau‚ Queen Noloyiso Sandile and the gravesite of Dr W B Rubusane among others.

The visits also formed part of the ANC’s campaign for the January 8th Statement that was held in East London at the Buffalo Park Stadium.