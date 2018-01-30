The Muslim Judicial Council has encouraged Muslims to steer clear of free water that will be distributed in beer bottles by South African Breweries.

The faith-based organisation denied reports that it had declared the SAB water not halaal‚ adding it was investigating what to do when taps run dry on Day Zero.

"We encourage Muslims to find alternative sources of water because these alternative options do exist for now‚'' the head of communications at the MJC‚ Mishka Daries‚ said in a statement.

"Should we reach Day Zero and water is less available a fatwa (Islamic legal verdict) will indicate the way forward. The fatwa is being researched as we speak and a conclusion will be reached soon."

In Islam the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited.

For years people have collected water from a spring at SAB's brewery in Newlands. But as Day Zero draws closer‚ queues are becoming almost unmanageable as Cape Town battles a crippling drought.