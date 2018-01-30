South Africa

Four-year-old drowns after falling in storm water drain

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 30 January 2018 - 10:11
Stock Image of ambulance lights
Image: STOCK IMAGE

ER24 paramedics said reports indicated that the “little girl was walking with her mother when she fell into the drain. It is believed that she was swept further down the drain shortly after her fall.” Paramedics arrived at the scene around 4pm.

“She was found several metres away from the scene in a small stream. Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead‚” ER24 said.

Police also attended the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated.

