Premier Zille makes a splash about KZN entity's involvement in CT water crisis.

A half-billion rand desalination plant‚ which is expected to provide a lifeline to water-strapped Cape Town‚ is yet to be given the green light.

Controversy raged at the weekend after Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced during a Press Club address that she had appointed Umgeni Water - one of the largest water boards in the country - to build a desalination plant in the Mother City.

It is expected to generate 10 million litres of water per day - a much needed commodity as the City of Cape Town prepares for Day Zero which is likely to fall on April 12.

A letter reportedly sent to Mokonyane by Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille‚ urged the minister to stall Umgeni’s involvement‚ saying desalination was costly and that the process should be delayed in order for a “thorough examination of ground water options to be completed”.

The city is expected to bring three desalination plants on line by the end of March.

Western Cape premier Helen Zille‚ who attended the address‚ said for the government to be building a desalination plant with Umgeni Water in the same place that Cape Town had commissioned a private-sector-led plant “directly contradicted with the tender process”.