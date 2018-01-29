The Black Sash Trust has expressed concern over the new social grant payment system that will see recipients getting their grants from banks‚ various merchants and spaza shops from April 1.

According to the trust‚ the new Hybrid model‚ is confusing on how cash payments will be made to beneficiaries.

“We remain concerned by the lack of clarity around the proposed ‘Hybrid’ payment model‚ in particular how cash payments will be made‚ as well as the transfer of beneficiaries to commercial bank accounts‚” the trust said in a statement.

“Both these options present an opportunity for CPS [Cash Paymaster Services] and Net1 to continue the payment of social grants beyond 31 March 2018.”

The Black Sash Trust has also called on government to cover the banking costs that beneficiaries are likely to incur under the new payment system‚ so that they can receive the full cash value of the grant.