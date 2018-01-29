Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will on Monday hand over 1‚000 school shoes to children at Masakhane-Tswelelopele Primary School in Zandspruit‚ an area that has been plagued by violent protests.

The shoes are made from recycled PVC drip bags donated by private healthcare group Netcare. The handover is part of Mashaba’s A Re Sebetseng (Let’s work) programme.

“Adcock Ingram Critical Care and Netcare are playing their part through the recycling of intravenous infusion bags (drips) at select Netcare hospitals. Instead of being incinerated‚ the PVC drip bags are recycled and put to use – in this case‚ to manufacture soles for school shoes‚ contributing to a cleaner environment while benefitting school children in need‚” the city said in a statement.

Masakhane-Tswelelopele Primary has been a frequent recipient of donations. Mashaba’s visit to the school follows last week’s protests that shut down the area. Residents burnt tyres‚ vandalised a Caltex petrol station and looted shops. Residents were apparently angry after illegal structures were demolished.

Three months ago protesters barricaded Beyers Naude Drive with burning tyres after City Power cut their illegal electricity connections. The demonstrators vowed to continue their action until Mashaba addressed them.