Disability grants are still being collected for some of the 62 former Life Esidimeni patients who are missing‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Monday.

The party's Jack Bloom has opened a missing person's case at the Johannesburg Central police station in a bid to track the missing group.

"It is known that disability grants are being collected for some of them‚ so why have they not been tracked down or possible fraud detected in this matter? I suspect that many of the missing patients could be dead as they would not be able to survive long without decent care‚" Bloom said in a statement.

"This could push the total Esidimeni death toll to more than 200 patients. There are 43 men missing and 19 women.