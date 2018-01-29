DA's Bloom lays charges over 62 missing Esidimeni patients

DA shadow MEC for health in Gauteng Jack Bloom approached the Johannesburg central police station to open 62 missing people’s dockets in connection with the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Bloom said the people went missing 18 months ago during the now controversial Life Esidimeni move.

The mentally ill people were placed in NGOs which were not fit to care for them.

He said they feared that some of the unaccounted for people might be lying dead in government mortuaties while others could be homeless.