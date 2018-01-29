City of Joburg nabs officials for ‘wrongful’ allocation of tenders

The City of Johannesburg has laid criminal charges against two officials for allegedly influencing the allocation of tenders.

“The City of Johannesburg has instituted criminal charges with SAPS against both the former director and assistant director of trade and investment and will pursue the recovery of City funds which were transferred to the two officials via accounts linked to companies they have a vested interest in‚ but failed to declare‚ or into their personal accounts‚” the city said in a statement.