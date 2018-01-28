While attracting more investment and growing the economy is ultimately how jobs will be created‚ immediate solutions are also needed‚ Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says.

Speaking in Emfuleni‚ Gauteng‚ at the launch of the party’s ‘Total Change for Jobs’ campaign‚ Maimane said every young person had a place in society‚ and that an environment must be created where this could happen.

He added that everywhere he went‚ he heard the same story.

“It is just told in different ways. A story of despair‚ frustration‚ hopelessness‚ and a sense of ‘why keep trying?’ and 'when will it ever change?’‚” Maimane said.

“We often talk about big plans and big policies to beat unemployment‚ and this is good. We must have this vision. Attracting more investment and growing the economy is ultimately how we will create the jobs we need.

“But that’s a long-term solution that will take years to bear fruit. The five million unemployed young South Africans can’t wait that long. We also need immediate solutions‚” the DA leader said.

Similarly‚ looking at ways to fund higher education for poor students was an important part in beating youth unemployment. But this would only ever address a small part of the problem‚ Maimane added.

“Even if we found the money to cover fees‚ there’s only space for a few hundred thousand students at all our universities and colleges combined. That leaves another two million young people out in the cold.