South Africa

WATCH: Plane crash on KZN beach

By Suthentira Govender - 27 January 2018 - 10:18
Two people have survived a plane crash on Illovo Beach, South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning. Image: RESCUE CARE PARAMEDICS
Two people have survived a plane crash on Illovo Beach, South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning. Image: RESCUE CARE PARAMEDICS

A plane crashed and embedded itself into the sand on a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday morning.

The pilot and passenger of the two-seater aircraft escaped with their lives - and, somehow, were barely injured.

The plane, according to Rescue Care Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson, seems to have capsized when it landed on the main beach.

“At this stage the two occupants of the plane say they are fine,” he said.

They were attended to by paramedics.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X