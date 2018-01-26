Ramaphosa signals his opposition to nuclear plant

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday signalled his opposition to President Jacob Zuma's plans to build new nuclear plants.

Ramaphosa, who led Team South Africa's trip to Davos in an attempt to woo investors, said that the country has more than enough power.

"We have excess power right now and we have no money to go for a major nuclear plant building," Ramaphosa told reporters in Davos.

Ramaphosa's comments are seen as a blow to Energy Minister David Mahlobo who has insisted nuclear energy is in the country's future plans.

Mahlobo also said, in November, that critics of government's plans on nuclear energy could not simply wish them away.

In his medium term budget, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba also said that the country could not afford nuclear energy.

"Over the next five years, SA will not be able to afford nuclear energy because the economy is growing too slowly. We can’t afford it, we have excess electricity. The budget can’t afford it and the country can’t afford it," Gigaba was quoted on BusinessLIVE.

Ramaphosa, who could replace Jacob Zuma as president within weeks, told investors at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. in Davos that "a new mood" had emerged in South Africa.