Police crime intelligence agent Captain Morris “KGB” Tshabalala has been denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

It was mainly his questionable past‚ evading justice for over 15 years for an armed robbery conviction while serving as a crime intelligence operative in the SAPS as well as his failure to voluntarily disclose this information that sank his bid for bail.

Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe on Friday also considered that Tshabalala was on parole and that he was likely to interfere with state witnesses after he had lied and said one of the state witnesses had passed away and that he had attended the funeral.

She said‚ based on Tshabalala’s past‚ there was no guarantee that he would adhere to the bail conditions and that the court had to consider the interests of justice against the rights of the accused.

“The applicant failed to discharge evidence that it is in the interest of justice that the applicant be released on bail‚” Setshogoe said.