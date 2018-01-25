Zuma in a tight spot‚ says analyst

Amid the release of the terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture‚ political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe has provided an insight into the kind of environment faced by President Jacob Zuma as his administration starts wrapping up ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Jolobe said Zuma was no longer the leader of the ruling party and that had serious implications for him.

“He is no longer the leader of the party. This means he doesn’t have an important source of authority. That is gone. The only thing he has is his office. That is all he’s got. Even then‚ his office term comes to an end officially next year.

“At the end of any term‚ any bureaucracy’s general orientation shifts. The issue now is what can we [Zuma’s administration] plan for. What can we wrap up in this year in order to plan for the next administration. This is a period of handover. This is a transition from his administration to the next one. It is no longer about tying to implement things or sign new deals. That period is gone.

“Therefore there isn’t much room for him to manoeuvre at this stage. It’s simply because the term is about to come to an end. Elections are coming next year‚ therefore all his people have to prepare handover notes for the next team that is going to come and take power. In terms of where he sits‚ his room to move is extremely small because his party is now concerned with next year’s elections. All the issues related to that – the manifestos‚ party lists…have to be done‚” Jolobe said.