South Africa

We will continue to arrest officials who take bribes: RTMC

By Penwell Dlamini - 25 January 2018 - 06:59
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says it will not stop arresting officers on the road and officials in testing and licensing station who are taking bribes from the general public.

“We are still on. So long as we get complaints about officials taking bribes we can’t stop arresting people. The public is providing evidence and people are willing to testify‚” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Zwane said since October 2017‚ a total of 72 officials have been arrested at vehicle testing centres‚ licensing stations and on the road for taking bribes from the public.

“Among the 72 arrested are alleged bogus doctors who were giving medical certificates to people without examining them.

"We are doing this to improve safety on the roads‚ restore the integrity of traffic law enforcement and protect the public from unscrupulous individuals who seem to think that traffic is a get-rich-quick scheme‚” said Zwane.

