Police ordered to pay R560k for unlawful arrest‚ detention of a teenager

The police minister has been ordered to pay R560‚000 in damages for the unlawful arrest and detention of a young man who was in Grade 8 at the time of his arrest in 2013.

The amount awarded to Onele Mkwati on Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape is just one amount in hundreds of millions paid by the minister of police for the wrongful conduct of its members.

In the 2015/2016 financial year‚ police paid R300-million to settle some of the claims.

In this case‚ police suspected that Mkwati had been involved in a robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police arrested Mkwati on April 29 and only released him from custody on May 30 2013. Charges against him were dropped on release.