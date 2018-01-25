A couple who were brutally beaten with steel pipes and burnt with a hot laundry iron during a farm robbery outside Kimberley in the Northern Cape are recuperating in hospital.

Piet Els‚ 86‚ and Rikkie Alsemgeest‚ 66‚ were attacked by four men in the early hours of Wednesday.

The robbers fled with Krugerrands‚ diamonds‚ jewellery and their car at sunrise.

Family friend Ruhan Swanepoel said: “There were four robbers. They gained entry through the back door.

“They disconnected the electricity before entering the house. Immediately when they got into the house the generators went on‚ the robbers then went to switch that off also.”

The couple‚ left in the dark‚ initially thought that cats living on the property were causing a commotion.