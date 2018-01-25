The Congress of SA Trade Unions has welcomed the terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture but warned that the battle against corruption should not start and end with the inquiry.

“We welcome this long overdue action by the President and we are also happy to note that the terms of reference explicitly state that the commission of inquiry shall be guided by the Public Protector’s state of capture report‚ as well as the Constitution and applicable legislation.

“This probe is long overdue and the allegations of a corrupt relationship between President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas had become an albatross threatening to strangle our economy and derail our democracy. The looting of our SOEs has plunged this country into the worst economic crisis and political gridlock since 1994‚” Cosatu said in a statement.

On Thursday‚ Zuma published the terms of reference for the state capture inquiry‚ paving the way for an investigation into allegations surrounding the controversial Gupta family.

The terms of reference‚ published in the Government Gazette‚ appear to be in line with recommendations made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.