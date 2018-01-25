Baby Siwaphiwe – who made headlines after going missing in what turned out to be a faked hijacking – will stay at her paternal home‚ despite her mother being sentenced to time behind bars.

Social workers were ordered to asses the well-being of Sibongile Mbambo’s children‚ including Siwaphiwe‚ after she was sentenced to a jail term on Wednesday. Mbambo‚ 34‚ was sentenced to a five-year jail term after she pled guilty to charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice for her role in the hoax kidnapping of her then 1-month-old child.

The baby had been returned to Mbambo’s custody in December after spending nine months in crisis care following her mother’s arrest.

In delivering his sentence‚ Durban Regional Court Magistrate Anand Maharaj directed social workers to conduct an immediate assessment of the living situation of Siwaphiwe and Mbambo’s three other children‚ who would remain in the care of their father.

Further to that‚ social workers were to conduct monthly assessments while Mbambo served her sentence.