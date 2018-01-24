Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga says his administration is coming up with solutions to deal with inefficiencies and serious levels of consumer debt.

Briefing reporters on the Auditor-General’s report for the city’s 2016/17 financial year‚ Msimanga said a financial stability plan has been devised to deal with issues raised during the audit process.

“For example‚ Tshwane is operating on 96 different IT platforms. That is not‚ in any way‚ a sustainable way if you want to ensure that there is a seamless way in which your IT systems function. We are addressing these as a matter of urgency‚” he said on Wednesday.

Msimanga added that there are other measures to turn the city around. These include:

-stricter implementation of performance monitoring measures to reach and surpass targets; -heads of departments report performance monthly to their relevant member of mayoral committee and quarterly to council; -introduction of an open tender system and improved e-procurement system aimed at curbing unjustified supply chain processes‚ corruption and maladministration.