Tshwane consumer debt rises to R10.2bn

Consumer debt in the City of Tshwane has increased by R1.6-billion to R10.2-billion in the 2016/17 financial year.

The debt is one of the major concerns that the city is facing after being able to retain an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General in its first year under the Democratic Alliance.

“The increase in consumer debt remains a serious concern for the city … The difficult economic climate and the rise in unemployment levels have had an impact on payment levels. Actions taken in terms of credit control policy also were not fully effective and these factors resulted in the average collection rate on current billing regressing to 90.4% compared to 93.1% in 2015/16‚” said Tshwane finance MMC Mare-Lise Fourie.

“Non-payment is across the board. It is not restricted to certain places. Don’t think that non-payment is restricted to townships. It is everywhere‚” said Fourie.

The city reduced its unauthorised expenditure from R1.7-billion in 2015/16 to R620-million in 2016/17. Irregular expenditure decreased from R950-million from the previous financial year to R838-million in 2016/17. Cash available to the city as at June 30 2017‚ totalled R2.1-billion compared to R1.2-billion in the previous financial year.

The city closed the financial year with an operating surplus of R704-million. The budgeted surplus for the year was R1.13-billion but included R750-million for the sale of smart meters to a new contractor‚ in accordance with the cancellation contract that was subsequently ruled irregular by the court.