School stationery worth hundreds sold for R69 in Eastern Cape

Bhisho committee members were gobsmacked on a visit to a school in Addo on Tuesday when they found that a shop was selling stationery supplies issued by the Department of Education.

The matter was promptly reported to police and a foreign national was arrested.

However‚ the man was released later due to lack of evidence.

Eastern Cape legislature education portfolio committee chief building inspector Andisiwe Tyoto said the committee had been shocked to learn on Monday that learning and teaching support material (LTSM) delivered to a school in the town was being sold at a third of its value at a spaza shop near the Addo taxi rank.