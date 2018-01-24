The Road Traffic Management Corporation has vowed to deal with the “unacceptable” illegal strike by members of the National Traffic Police‚ who have refused to leave their base over workplace grievances.

The national traffic officers went on a go-slow on Monday‚ with half of the 40 officers per shift going out to enforce national traffic laws on the country’s major roads.

The go-slow however failed to draw the attention of their superiors and they decided to up the ante by embarking on an illegal strike on Wednesday.

The officers have since refused to leave their deployment base in Midrand‚ north of Johannesburg‚ to do their traffic policing duties on the country’s major routes until their grievances are resolved.

Simon Zwane‚ RTMC spokesperson‚ said they were aware of the “unacceptable action” undertaken by some members of the National Traffic Police.

“The Corporation is committed to good labour relations and engagement with its employees but it will not tolerate ill-discipline and will not allow itself to be held to ransom. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure that the situation is corrected and there is no hindrance in the functioning of its traffic police service‚” he said.

The officers‚ who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal‚ told TimesLIVE they were treated in an inhumane manner and had no enough equipment to carry out their duties.

One of the burning issues is that they have been removed from their offices in Faerie Glen and “dumped” in open veld near Midrand‚ with a single mobile toilet for about 40 female and male officers.