Mourners bid farewell to Lucas Mangope

Mourners, friends and family members of the late leader of the then Bophuthatswana homeland Lucas Mangope came in large numbers to pay tribute at his memorial service on Wednesday.

Motswedi community hall outside Zeerust in the North West was filled to capacity as speakers took to the podium to pass nothing but heroic sentiment for the man.

Josias Hlongwa described Mangope as a man who was fond of education.

“He had an amazing support for education during his time as a school teacher and the president."

He said Mangope was a tough master and a firm disciplinarian.

Hlongwa, who met Mangope in 1963, said there was order in schools when Mangope was still the leader of Bophuthatswana.