Mbalula vows to smoke out peddlers

Angry Kagiso residents have appealed to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to deploy the army in the township in a bid to rid it of drug peddling and human trafficking.

Hundreds of residents yesterday gathered at the Kagiso Community Hall where they met with Mbalula against the backdrop of a violent protest that swept across Mogale City on Monday.

Nthibane Mosalakae said they wanted Mbalula to deploy soldiers to bring an end to criminality in the township.

"We want Mbalula to make sure that our township is free of drugs. We want these Nigerians out of our communities because of the drugs they bring into our community," Mosalakae said.