Eskom wants another R66.6bn from us

While a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at Eskom is currently being held‚ it's emerged that the power utility thinks it is owed R66.6 billion in back payments.

Eskom’s third multi-year determination (MYPD3) Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications for year 2 (2014/15)‚ year 3 (2015/16) and year 4 (2016/17) have been published for comment by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Activist group Outa spotted the notice and reacted with shock.