Advocate Seena Yacoob‚ who represents Freedom Under Law‚ an intervening party in the matter‚ will continue cross-examining Dlamini on Wednesday.

Ngoepe has also allowed former Sassa chief executive Thokozani Magwaza and the agency’s former director-general Zane Dangor to question Dlamini. The two will also testify in the inquiry.

Dlamini has since the start of the inquiry defended her role in the establishment of work streams‚ which were to deal with challenges pertaining to the administering of social grants.

Dlamini has told the inquiry that there was nothing sinister about her decision to establish the work streams. She said the process was not parallel to the role that Sassa played and that the agency knew what their role was.

Dlamini said her decision to appoint the work streams was preceded by "thorough" consultation with Sassa and a product of the recommendations of a ministerial advisory committee.