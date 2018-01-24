A former Hawks member‚ now employed at a leading private investigations firm‚ has withdrawn his objection to two protection orders that prohibit him from conducting any further surveillance on two pre-eminent Tiso Blackstar Group journalists.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court made final the orders against Nico Smith‚ the head of investigations and intelligence at Midrand-based Combined Private Investigations (CPI)‚ and issued warrants of arrest valid until 2023 in Smith's name.

CPI's biggest clients are Eskom and Transnet‚ for which the company conducts copper theft investigations.

In November this publication reported that Smith bragged on his CV‚ uploaded to his LinkedIn page‚ that he “brings to the table” specialised skills and a “cellphone informant working with me for the past 14 years (employed at the leading cellphone network in SA)” (sic).

The CV has since been taken down.

Smith also lists two cellphone numbers on his CV‚ but only declared one to the court. Sources close to the investigation have told TimesLIVE that Smith used the second‚ undeclared number to contact his cellphone informant.

He will immediately be arrested if he contravenes the order‚ which prohibits him from contacting or conducting unlawful physical or electronic surveillance on Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Peter Bruce and Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.

On Tuesday counsel for Bruce and Rose‚ Laurence Hodes SC‚ was meant to call witnesses that included a senior investigator at MTN and a SAPS investigating officer‚ but Smith's consenting to the orders made this unnecessary.

Their testimony is now expected to be heard in the criminal matter pending against the senior MTN employee‚ Primrose Nhlapo‚ who admitted to her employer that she had assisted Smith in gaining access to both journalist's telephone records in return for payment of R3‚750.

Nhlapo worked as a senior fraud analyst at MTN‚ but resigned last year shortly before a disciplinary hearing was to be held.