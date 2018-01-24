South Africa

BREAKING: Zuma signs proclamation for state capture inquiry

By Staff Writer - 24 January 2018 - 10:07
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts during the launch of a social housing project in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Jacob Zuma - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts during the launch of a social housing project in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Justice Minister Michael Masutha confirmed to eNCA that President Jacob Zuma had "finally signed the proclamation" on state capture inquiry terms of reference on Tuesday‚ according to a report by Karyn Maughan.

Masutha says that the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state capture are likely to be proclaimed on Wednesday. 

"We hope that by this afternoon the terms of reference for the commission of inquiry into state inquiry will be proclaimed ... We only provided technical support. The president determined the terms of reference‚" Masutha told 702 radio, to talk show host Eusebius McKaiser.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said at a press conference on Tuesday that the commission could not begin its work until Zuma had set out the terms of reference.

Nomvula Mokonyane to fill in for Zuma

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane will represent President Jacob Zuma at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of the ...
News
2 days ago

Humiliating Zuma is last thing we want: Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting on Friday not to humiliate his predecessor Jacob Zuma.
News
3 days ago

ANC elects NWC members as party resolves to remove Jacob Zuma from office

The ANC's NEC elected its National Working Committee (NWC) late on Friday‚ which included a mix of leaders.
News
3 days ago

ANC NEC wants Zuma removed – but not just yet

A meeting of the ANC’sNEC on Friday night agreed that former party leader Jacob Zuma should be removed as the country’s president.
News
4 days ago

Top six to ease Zuma out

Uncertainty over Jacob Zuma's future might have led to him not attending the inauguration of George Weah .
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
X