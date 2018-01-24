BREAKING: Baby Siwaphiwe's mom will spend five years in prison for fake kidnapping
Sibongile Mbambo‚ the mother who orchestrated the fake abduction of her baby Siwaphiwe‚ has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
Her sentence was handed down by Regional Court magistrate Anand Maharaj on Wednesday.
She had pled guilty to charges of defeating the ends of justice and fraud.
Her leave to appeal was refused and she was taken into custody.