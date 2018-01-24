Solly Msimanga‚ the Democratic Alliance’s mayor of Tshwane‚ on Wednesday urged the African National Congress to distance itself from a death threat uttered by a man he knew to be affiliated to the ANCYL.

The threat was made on a comment threat on the mayor’s official Facebook account at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

It stated: “Solly‚ former Mamelodi beauty king‚ we are coming for you this Friday‚ bloody die white puppet.”

Msimanga said he had opted not to press charges against the Facebook account holder at this stage. However‚ “I will not hesitate to do so if this conduct persists“.

“This sort of utterance is completely unacceptable and has since been deleted by the individual who originally posted it.