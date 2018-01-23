Zuma under siege as Cyril rallies party

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has warned national executive committee (NEC) members never to abuse his name to gain favours.

This is because ANC leaders would previously do wrong things and get tenders or jobs, saying it was an instruction from the president.

President Jacob Zuma's name has been used several times, including when the Gupta family landed a plane at a national key point at Waterkloof Air Force Base, but he has never distanced himself.

Ramaphosa also told NEC members that all the lobby groups set up by different presidential hopefuls ahead of last year's ANC elective national conference should disband.

This formed part of his message when he opened and closed the NEC meeting in Irene, Pretoria, last week.

Ramaphosa emphasised that it was important to read the mood of the people and it was also important for the new leadership to do things differently.

This led to the NEC agreeing that the governing party should make decisions based on research, not on factions.

"He was clear that corruption has to be dealt with urgently and we must reconnect with the people," a senior ANC leader who attended the meeting said.

Meanwhile, ANC officials have given Zuma three options to vacate the highest office in the land.

This means he could be impeached or a motion of no confidence would be tabled in parliament. The ANC NEC overwhelmingly told officials that Zuma must go now or else the process would be left to parliament.