South Africa

SABC appointments under scrutiny

By Bekezela Phakathi - 23 January 2018 - 10:01

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will have the opportunity on Tuesday to present her side of the story to the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications in the SABC executive appointments saga.

It emerged earlier in January that the SABC was set to hire MTN group chief Chris Maroleng pending vetting by the State Security Agency despite claims by the minister that she was not consulted.

Bathabile interview: SABC admits it breached editorial policy

The SABC has admitted that it had not complied with its editorial policy when the Department of Social Development was to pay R149 000 for Minister ...
News
3 days ago

The broadcaster has also re-advertised the position of CEO and chief financial officer. A court order in December stated that the board would make any permanent or interim appointment of any executive member "only after consultation with the minister of communications".

Kubayi-Ngubane’s spokeswoman Ireen Magwai said on Monday the minister had not been consulted. "She must be consulted in that process… she does not want to appoint or fire executives‚ but due process has to be followed‚" said Magwai.

Read more on Business Day .

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
‘I don’t want to live past my time’ Masekela in his last interview with ...
X