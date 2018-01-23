Postponement in Edward Zuma's R100k hate case

Following concerns from the Durban Equality Court‚ the SA Human Rights Commission on Tuesday reconsidered its request to indefinitely postpone its hate speech case against Edward Zuma.

Attorney Pavershree Padayachee had initially asked the court to postpone the matter to allow the commission to file a replying affidavit to Zuma's response to the claim against him.

However‚ Magistrate Irfaan Khalil raised concerns over the commission's almost three-month delay in filing the court document.

He could not understand why the commission had acted hastily to haul Zuma to the Equality Court in September but was asking for the matter to be indefinitely postponed.