I did not bring pain and anguish to the nation‚ former Health MEC says over Esidimeni deaths

Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim asked Mahlangu if she accepted Makgoba's findings.

Mahlangu replied: "I cannot take a view on legal issues."

Hassim told her it was not a legal view that she required‚ but rather that she wanted Mahlangu's opinion on the report.

Hassim asked: "Do you agree [with the findings]?"

Mahlangu replied: "I commissioned the [ombudsman's] report because I had thought things had gone really wrong."

Hassim asked her: "But do you agree?"

Mahlangu said: "I have expressed my severe condolences. Any loss of life is regrettable. I want to say how sorry I am."

Hassim asked her again if she accepted the ombudsman's report.

Mahlangu replied: "Government accepted the report. I am no longer part of government."

Hassim persisted: "Do you accept the findings of the report? It (the question) calls for a yes or no."

Mahlangu repeated: "I have indicated how the loss of life is regrettable. Things did go wrong."

Presiding Judge Dikgang Moseneke interrupted to try and end the lengthy exchange.

Hassim then asked: "Could you please answer the question as to whether you agree with the findings?"

Mahlangu said: "I note the findings. I am the person who commissioned the report in first place."

Hassim then asked: "Do you agree that ombudsman made findings against you in his report""

Eventually‚ Mahlangu finally answered the question and said: "I do not agree with his findings as addressed to me personally."

Mahlangu's explanation as to why she was not negligent was she that was political head of the health department‚ not the administrative head. This meant that she didn’t implement the project on a day-to-day basis.

She‚ however‚ said she felt resigning as MEC the day the report was released showed that she took responsibility for the deaths.