Coordinator of Vrede dairy farm project flies to his native India
Indian national Chandrama Prasad, who scored R465000 as project coordinator of the controversial Free State dairy farm project, is set to leave the country today.
Prasad - whom Sowetan met at his Vrede home yesterday - claimed he was only in the country to upgrade security at his house and confirmed he had once worked at the project.
He said he lived in India full-time but confirmed that he owned the property. He, however, refused to respond to questions about the project.
"I'm no longer there [dairy farm], I left long time ago. I was only there at the beginning.
"I'm from India, I'm here to sort out security here, I'm flying back to India tomorrow [today]."
Prasad is among 16 individuals and companies affected by the asset forfeiture unit's preservation order.
Prasad's residential address, according to a Free State High Court preservation order obtained by the asset forfeiture unit last Thursday, was also used by little-known company Vargafield that scored R16.4-million from the project.
When Prasad was asked about Vargafield, he responded: "I don't know it."
Sowetan has established that Vargafield is currently undergoing voluntary liquidation.
The company was registered in 2012 and scored more than R16.4-million in one year of operating.