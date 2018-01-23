Two brothers are expected to appear in the Mbibane Magistrate's Court near Siyabuswa on Tuesday for allegedly killing their own brother‚ Mpumalanga police said.

The pair‚ aged 25 and 47‚ are alleged to have killed their 36-year-old brother following a dispute over their inheritance‚ said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"[It is] reported [they accused] him of being the sole beneficiary of their parents' inheritance. That‚ according to them‚ turned him to be a rich man while they are poor‚" said Bhembe.