No timelines for Zuma’s exit: Magashule
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says there are no timelines attached to an undertaking that the ANC’s top six officials manage state president Jacob Zuma’s exit from office.
Speaking to the media after a two-day lekgotla‚ Magashule said the ANC officials were “seized with the matter” but would not give any details of what the discussions would entail.
“The NEC discussed this matter and we all agreed that this matter is with the officials. There will be interaction between comrade Zuma and comrade Ramaphosa. There are no timelines. We can’t put timelines‚” he said.
Magashule denied claims that Zuma would be made to resign this week‚ saying that the ANC should be given time and space to deal with the matter.
He would not confirm whether a political deal would be offered to Zuma in return for his swift exit from office.
“I don’t think we can be dictated to by anyone on how to deal with the matter‚” Magashule said.
Aside from avoiding answering questions related to Zuma’s fate‚ Magashule refused to answer specific questions on revelations by the Asset Forfeiture Unit that more than R200-million meant for a dairy project to uplift the lives of poor people in Vrede‚ in the Free State‚ was siphoned by the Guptas and their associates.
Magashule is still the Free State premier and long defended that Guptas. He has also publically denied their involvement in the Estina dairy project.
“My son has long been working for the Guptas - it has never been a secret. You knew as the media… My son is not involved in the Vrede Dairy. So let the law take its place‚” he said.
Magashule said they would prefer to let the prosecuting authority deal with the matter.
“…Because we also adopted the resolution to fight corruption. This is what is happening: we are saying that wherever there is corruption the law must take its place. Whether it is with the Vrede Dairy or any other thing‚ the law must take its place‚” he said.
