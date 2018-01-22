No cash rewards for donation of body parts

The National Department of Health has slammed social media posts claiming money can be made from organ donation in South Africa.

Organ donation recently came under the spotlight when a social media post, which was making the rounds on Facebook and Twitter last week, stated that money could be made through this.

This information was alleged to be from the National Department of Health, claiming that it paid members of the public to donate vital organs and "get money out of it".

Departmental communications director Popo Maja said the image was "absolutely false information".

"The Department of Health would like to warn members of the public that an image making the rounds on social media claiming that the department is collecting body parts in exchange of money is a scam, Maja said.