Mangope statue a star attraction

Lucas Manyane Mangope remains a "towering figure" even in death in his village of Motswedi, outside Zeerust, in North West.

His imposing statue at the Bahurutshe Boo Manyane tribal office attests to the ex-Bophuthatswana leader's stature in his community.

Mangope, who was the tribe's chief by royal lineage, died on Thursday at the age of 94 after an undisclosed illness.

His monument, probably the last one standing, was relocated from the GaRona government complex in Mmabatho, Mahikeng, after the democratic elections in 1994.