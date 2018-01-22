Have you considered a career in finance? Here’s what you should know

As a business owner, you can have a great concept and an amazing strategy in place – but a lack of financial expertise can be a problem.

Every business needs a financial adviser to help realise imaginative plans and ideas. The finance division is there to manage expenditure and ensure that all spending is justified.

Professional finance managers take responsibility for planning budgets, compiling financial reports, bookkeeping and more. Their mandate is to cover a company’s financial affairs to the highest standard.

Their expertise is highly valued because they bring companies’ operations into alignment with their finances and cash flow.

Overview of finances

Finance professionals oversee company budgets and monitor spending, which ensures accountability and protects the business from overspending and other financial missteps. They authorise payments and transactions within the business and on behalf of the business.

Having a complete view of financial activity in a business is crucial, as this means the business can monitor where its money is being spent and where it has incurred losses.

Financial management

Finance managers take charge of the budgets allocated to projects and business expenditure. They allocate the funding needed to make investments work. They authorise spending on projects and assign project leaders who can work within the allocated budgets.

Finance teams then ensure that each project and activity is working within its allocated budget.

Financial growth

A competent finance division also helps increase a company’s financial growth. It finds ways to generate sustainable income. The division is the life of the business. Teams devise innovative ways to grow revenue and should be able to take action and calculated risks that will support financial growth.

Career paths in finance

The finance industry offers diverse roles from which graduates can choose, such as:

Finance officer

Accountant

Financial consultant

Bank cashier/manager

Financial adviser

Financial controller

Auditor

Tax analyst

Building a successful career in finance

Financial expertise is highly valued in every industry. The success of a business relies on these professionals. They determine the efficiency of a business and the power the business has to grow.

When you have obtained a finance qualification, there is a range of employment opportunities and career paths open to you in every area of business.

This article was paid for by Lyceum Correspondence College.